Gujarat Results: AAP to Get National Party Status But Can It Be a Third Force?

In many ways, this election cycle was about the Aam Aadmi Party - its success in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, inroads into Gujarat and also its failure to make an impact in Himachal Pradesh.

Its performance in Gujarat would now make it eligible for national party states as Gujarat would be the fourth state where AAP can get the status of a state party. It needed to get a vote share of six percent and win two seats to attain become a state party.

Its vote share is hovering around 12-13 percent and it is leading in six seats at the time of writing this story. AAP is already a state party in Punjab, Delhi and Goa and needed one more state to become a national party.

