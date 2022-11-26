Gujarat Elections: What's Fuelling the State's 'Great American Dream'?

Strikingly, in Dingucha, the village walls are flanked by posters of institutes and agencies promising to send people abroad 'with or without' them taking the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. The IELTS is a language proficiency test taken by people who wish to study, work or live in a country where English is the primary language of communication.

After the Patel family's death in Canada came to light, the Mehsana Police booked 45 persons for their alleged involvement in an illegal immigration scam. The accused were booked for cheating (Indian Penal Code section 420), criminal breach of trust (IPC 406), forgery (IPC 465) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120-b).

"If people are being smuggled through the Mexico route, the agents charge Rs 70-75 lakh per person. There are two routes which pass through Canada. One is through Montreal and one through Vancouver. The Vancouver route involves people making their way throw snow. Montreal, on the other hand, involves boats. After you cross the sea, you enter borders of the Unites States. Then water bike riders pick these people and charge 10,000 dollars per person. All of this is arranged by the agent," he Vyas.