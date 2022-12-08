2022 Gujarat Election: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins Ghatlodia, To Take Oath on 12 Dec

More about him? Patel belongs to the politically crucial Patidar community, and has also served as the chairperson of the Ahmedabad Urban Development authority and is a former chairperson of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Challenges so far? On taking over as Chief Minister of the state post Vijay Rupani's exit, he was faced with the COVID-19 crisis and the economic and social distress that followed.

The greatest crisis for his government until now, however, has been the Morbi bridge collapse just week ahead of the elections, which took at least 141 lives.