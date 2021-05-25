Vizag Youth Helps Orphans & the Needy Despite Financial Hardship

Kaki Santosh, a 25-year-old resident of Visakhapatnam's Malkapuram, has devoted himself to serving those suffering from destitution, despite his own state of financial hardship.

According to a report by The New Indian Express report, Santosh, currently a contract staffer at a naval dockyard, spends most of his limited income to help others.

Claiming that he needs little for himself as an unmarried young man, Santosh distributes food and groceries to the needy. He has also begun to donate masks and hand sanitisers.

Most of his charity is directed towards orphanages and a home for persons with visual impairment run by the Hellen Keller Association in MVP Colony.