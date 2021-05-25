Vizag Youth Helps Orphans & the Needy Despite Financial Hardship

Kaki Santosh receiving an award for her service from the district collector.
(Photo: Facebook/ Champions Book of World Records)
Kaki Santosh, a 25-year-old resident of Visakhapatnam's Malkapuram, has devoted himself to serving those suffering from destitution, despite his own state of financial hardship.
According to a report by The New Indian Express report, Santosh, currently a contract staffer at a naval dockyard, spends most of his limited income to help others.
Claiming that he needs little for himself as an unmarried young man, Santosh distributes food and groceries to the needy. He has also begun to donate masks and hand sanitisers.
Most of his charity is directed towards orphanages and a home for persons with visual impairment run by the Hellen Keller Association in MVP Colony.
Santosh, who started his initiative in 2015, had initially undertaken blood donation to help others. As the spirit of service grew in him, he, along with some friends, began to distribute food packages to the underprivileged on Station Road. This project gained traction again as the lockdowns resurfaced.
Santosh's altruistic endeavours have been awarded by the Champion Book of World Records, which bestowed upon him the title of ‘Champion of Charity’. Santosh, however, is unconcerned about such material remuneration. “I would have done it even without awards because I believe in serving mankind,” he told The New Indian Express.
As he had struggled with monetary difficulties in his own life, Santosh felt strongly about the need to help others grappling with similar troubles. He initiated his volunteer service at an early age when he was a mere student and has since persisted in his endeavour.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
