Indian Students Awarded by Duchess of Cornwall for Essay on COVID-19 Pandemic

Two Indian students have been awarded the runner-up prizes by the Duchess of Cornwall, for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021 for the essays written on COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognised as the oldest essay writing competition in the world, the two teenagers identified as Aditi S Nair and Raisa Gulati were awarded the senior and junior runner-up prizes in London, The Times of India reported.

Aditi Nair's essay called 'Prithavi Mata' was about the positive impact of COVID-19 on nature. As the name suggests, the essay was about how nature became radiant to the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning but over time it receded when the number of COVID cases receded. TOI also stated that Nair's essay featured how nature would end humanity thirty years later.