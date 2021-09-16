In a First for the State, Village in Madhya Pradesh Vaccinates All Adults

In Jhabua district, there were attacks on the parties that went to administer jabs. In March-April this year, Jhabua district was second from the bottom in the state – 51st out of 52 districts in terms of vaccination.

Immunisation Officer, Rahul Ganawa, has said that at present 73 percent of the eligible population of the district have received the first dose of the vaccine, and efforts are on to finish the job by the end of September. The health department is getting the support of all sections of the society. Also, the search is on for those who have gone out of the district.