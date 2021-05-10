This Group Fed Crematorium Staff, Now Wants to Tend to Other Needs

The Good Food Project, run by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs, has been feeding crematorium staff workers in Delhi. Their assistance comes while pyres in the national capital blaze round the clock, as bodies after bodies come in for cremation, amid a horrific second wave of COVID-19.

Initiated by two individuals Nandini Ghosh and Shray Gupta, the team now has volunteers from across the globe, as per a report by The Hindu.

As per a report by The Times of India, the group has informed that they are assisting 21 cremation grounds and graveyards currently and that they have reached out to approximately 600 people with aid over the past one week.

Further, as per TOI, The Good Food Project has now initiated a fundraiser so that they can extend assistance to workers at Delhi’s cremation grounds with other COVID-essentials too.