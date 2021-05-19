Indian-Origin Chemist Bags Top Prize for DNA Sequencing Techniques

Indian-origin chemist from Cambridge University, Shankar Balasubramanian, has been declared the joint winner of the 2020 Millennium Technology prize. Along with Balasubramanian, David Klenerman was also awarded this prestigious global science and technology prize.

The prize was awarded to the duo on Tuesday, 18 May, by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto, who is the patron of the prize.