#GoodNews: Duo in Punjab Create ‘Eco Bricks’ to Curb Plastic Waste
Eco bricks are being used as boundaries for plants in Kapurthala’s parks.
Divanshu Bhola and Apurav Mahajan from Kapurthala, Punjab are making ‘eco bricks’ to reduce plastic waste in the city. | (Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
“Knock knock. Have you ever considered the harmful effects of plastic on the environment?”
Based in Kapurthala, Punjab, Apurv Mahajan and Divanshu Bhola have been knocking all doors in their city, urging residents to reduce the usage of single-use plastics.
To stop non-biodegradable waste from accumulating in their hometown, the duo started making ‘eco bricks’ by filling plastic bottles with polythene bags and wrappers. Now, these eco bricks are being used as boundaries in Kapurthala’s parks.
(Photo Courtesy: Apurv Mahajan and Divanshu Bhola)
The 17-year-olds say they have managed to gather around 200 kilos of plastic from residents’ homes.
“We went door to door, organised a campaign in our city and have visited more than 200 households. Waste dumps in our city are getting larger by the day but people have no idea about how to manage that waste.”
Divanshu Bhola
To incentivise and motivate residents, the two started waste exchange programmes and gave people milk and bread in exchange for plastic bottles and polythene bags.
In addition to lesser waste accumulation, the duo says plastic doesn’t become fodder for cattle if reused as an eco brick.
<b>“</b>We have operated upon many cows who are unable to digest and found over 50-60 kg of plastic in their stomachs. So I think this is a great initiative.”
Dr GS Bedi, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Kapurthala
Fortunately, local leaders’ encouraging response has made the two propose a plan to create eco bricks on a grand scale.
“I feel that instead of throwing plastic outside, we can use it within our homes in this form and make boundaries in our lanes with these instead of (cement) bricks.”
Yagadatta Ari, BJP State Executive Member
And the good news? Locals of the city – young and old alike – are saying no to plastic waste.