GoodNews: Duo in Punjab Create ‘Eco Bricks’ to Curb Plastic Waste

Based in Kapurthala, Punjab, Apurv Mahajan and Divanshu Bhola have been knocking all doors in their city, urging residents to reduce the usage of single-use plastics.

To stop non-biodegradable waste from accumulating in their hometown, the duo started making ‘eco bricks’ by filling plastic bottles with polythene bags and wrappers. Now, these eco bricks are being used as boundaries in Kapurthala’s parks.