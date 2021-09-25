Following SC Order, Govt Invites Applications From Women Candidates for NDA

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, 25 September, accepted applications from women candidates to appear in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations.

The UPSC opened the online portal for registrations to women, though it specifies that only unmarried women can appear in the examination at this time. The applications will remain open for women candidates till 8 October.

This move comes after the Supreme Court on 20 September rejected the Centre's plea to defer women's entry into the NDA – as ordered by the apex court on 18 August – news agency PTI reported.