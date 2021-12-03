Kerala Native Sruthy Sithara Wins Miss Trans Global 2021 Title

Kerala native Sruthy Sithara on Wednesday, 1 December, was selected as Miss Trans Global 2021.

"Miss Trans Global 2021. This smile means a lot. For me, for my community, for my country, for the transglobal organization, for all those who are oppressed and marginalized. Here's I am, Sruthy Sithara, Miss Trans Global 2021 Title Winner. Thank you so much all who behind this successful journey," Sithara said in a tweet, after they received the award.