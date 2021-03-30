Healthcare in Bihar, Jharkhand: Indo-US Couple Donates Rs 1 Crore

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) announced on Monday, 30 March, that they have received over Rs 1 crore from the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, for the healthcare sector in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The donation will be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.

The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is an initiative by the Indian-American physicians, that is working to provide healthcare to the underprivileged in Bihar and Jharkhand. The doctors from PRAN have set up a clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services, which they aim to take to the rest of the state.