Hyderabad's 'Bicycle Mayor' Is Renovating Old Cycles Under 'Project Diya'

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad.
Photo: Twitter / Santhana Sevlan
Santhana Selvan, Hyderabad’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’, is renewing the idea of cycling with his new initiative, Project Diya. A team of cyclists has gathered to collect discarded cycles and renovate them under the project.
Under Project Diya, volunteers collect, transport, store, repair, and sponsor the restoration of these cycles. With eight volunteers, the team has collected 50 out-of-use cycles. Local mechanics have fixed these bicycles, and the volunteers have redistributed 25 of them.
Their prime focus would be the Cheermalu Cyclists Union. These cyclists use cycles for livelihood and not for fitness. The first participants of the union are newspaper boys of the ECIL area.
Selvan stated that they realised that many people in the city were unable to afford cycles. After interacting with the ECIL paper-boys, they observed that those who could afford them were forced to spend a lot on repairs.
Selvan’s team plans to collaborate with colleges and gated communities to access discarded cycles in bulk.
If you wish to donate a bicycle, you can WhatsApp on 9629557866.
