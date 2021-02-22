Hyd Traffic Police Aids Quick Transport of Lungs for Transplant

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Saturday, 20 February, reportedly helped transport a pair of live lungs from the Malakpet branch of Yashoda Hospital to Secunderabad – a distance on approximately 12 km – in as little as fifteen minutes.
The distance would have otherwise taken approximately 45 minutes to cover, amid heavy traffic.
According to The New Indian Express, the Hyderabad traffic police assisted in the timely transportation of the live lungs, by initiating a green channel.
According to The New Indian Express, this is the eighth such effort, in 50 days, by the traffic police, for the purpose of a live organ transplant.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined