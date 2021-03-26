‘House of Stray Animals’: Sheltering Noida’s Strays Since 2007

House of Stray Animals (HSA) is a free dispensary for all street animals that has been set up by Mr Sanjay Mohapatra in Noida, Uttar Pradesh . He has been working for the welfare and benefit for street animals for the past 14 years.

Sanjay started HSA as a rescue service dispensary but as time passed, he is now sheltering more than 120 animals and is working on free vaccination for all street animals including cattle.