‘Survived Marital Rape and Depression; Today a National Champion’

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Growing up in Nainital, Ekta Kapoor’s hardship began at a very young age. Raised by a single father, Ekta learnt to be independent and self-sufficient when she was young. She survived marital rape and severe depression at the age of 18, but today, she is a national champion in powerlifting and an international-certified personal trainer, boxing coach, kettlebell teacher and co-founder of MountStrong Personal Fitness Studio in Dehradun.
Her parents parted ways when she was merely 15-days-old, owing to conflicts. Ekta said that her fight against stereotypes started immediately after she was born as a girl.
The 32-year-old fitness trainer speaking to The Quint said that bringing her up alone was tough on her father. She was often left in the care of her father’s relatives or her neighbours, as he was unable to juggle work and her. Ekta’s father worked as a teacher in Birla Vidya Mandir, a residential public school for boys in Nainital.
Ekta said that it helped her in becoming an extrovert. As she was always inclined towards sports, her father's late hours at work gave her the opportunity to play outdoors with the boys in her school.
Ekta was hoping things would get better as she grew up, but little did she know that her life was not going to be smooth-sailing after all.
Ekta soon returned to her father and convinced her family that she was going to file for a divorce. But she was forced to give in to societal pressure once again and return to live with her husband.
As a teenager, Ekta was unable to comprehend the chaos in her life and went into depression. Mental trauma and marital rape followed, and Ekta decided to end her marriage.
Ekta became physically weak and when she found out that she was pregnant, she did not have the choice of abortion because her immune system was feeble. She had to undergo several medical procedures to stabilise her health and pregnancy. Ekta tried to move on with her life as a single mother, but her mental health was affected. Her daughter was her only motivation.
After her child’s birth, Ekta decided to become self-reliant and financially independent. To secure her daughter's future, Ekta did her MBA in Finance Management and moved to Mumbai in 2014 with her child and worked in a bank for a year.
Then, Ekta started a career in the fitness industry. She joined a number of certification courses and tried her hands at martial arts as well. Soon after, she started training in gyms, she became an internationally certified personal trainer. Since she started as a fresher, Ekta had little or no experience. She took guidance from Shanshank – a senior from the industry, who hailed from her home town. Soon, the duo started to participate in competitions.
In 2015, Ekta became a national champion in powerlifting and in 2018, she was crowned as the Strongest Woman of India. Ekta now runs a premier fitness training studio in Dehradun, with her life partner Shashank.
Ekta will soon be representing Asia in the powerlifting category in the World Championship.
