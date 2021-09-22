This Vendor's Reason To Give Free Pani Puri Worth Rs 40,000 Will Warm Your Heart

Anchal Gupta gave away free pani puri to celebrate the birth of his girl child.
A street vendor from the Kolar area in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, offered pani puri worth Rs 40,000 for free, and the reason will warm your heart.
Anchal Gupta offered pani puri on the house to celebrate the birth of his girl child, sending a crucial message to a society that still discriminates against daughters.
Thirty-year-old Gupta, a Class 8 dropout, said he served pani puri worth Rs 40,000 for free, but the value did not matter to him as he was elated after the birth of his daughter.
Hundreds gathered at the Kolar area and enjoyed the treat at Gupta’s stall. Many also congratulated him on the birth of his daughter and his heartfelt gesture.
However, as people thronged his stall, COVID-19 protocols went for a toss over the excitement of free pani puri.
