Bengaluru Airport Named Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia By Skytrax

The Kempegowda International Airport was named the best regional airport in India and South Asia at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.
(Photo: bengaluruairport.com)
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has been named the best regional airport in India and South Asia at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards which was held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris on Thursday, 16 June.
Based in the UK, Skytrax is a global consultancy firm that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site.
Based on check-ins, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and departures at the gates, the survey evaluates the consumer experience across airport service and key performance factors, it said. The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, presidents, and senior management from airports across the world in attendance, the statement added.
Congratulating the Bengaluru airport for receiving the "important customer" award, Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said, “The last two years have been extremely difficult for airports worldwide having to cope with the many restrictions of COVID-19 and the severe drop in travel demand. With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge to deliver the highest standards is being well met here at Bangalore International Airport.”
