'Fight Is for All Women': Satya Pal Malik Joins Wrestlers' Protest in New Delhi

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, expressed his support for the wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), over charges of sexual harassment.
(Photo: PTI)
Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, expressed his support for the wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), over charges of sexual harassment.
Malik joined the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 April.
During the protest, Malik spoke to reporters and said that the support for the wrestlers' cause needs to grow and that he would personally do his part to help them "because the fight is not just for the wrestlers but for all women in the country."
Malik, after his recent interview to The Wire wherein he had made critical remarks against the Modi government, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an insurance scam.
He is among several politicians and public personalities – like former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and CPI leader Brinda Karat – who have extended their support to the wrestlers in their fight.
"When our daughters win medals and unfurl the tri-colour, at that time very shamelessly, we invite them for tea to honour them and to click pictures with them, and today they are on road. We should drown in shame. I appeal to all of you that you support them till their fight ends and this gathering should get bigger and bigger," Malik said, according to PTI.
Satya Pal Malik with the protesting wrestlers.
Satya Pal Malik with the protesting wrestlers.
On Wednesday, the wrestlers' ongoing protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continued for the third day since its resumption, with the grapplers remaining firm in their dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat had previously stated that an FIR is yet to be registered against Singh, despite seven grapplers lodging complaints of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station. The wrestlers had also moved Supreme Court, seeking its intervention in the matter.
On Tuesday, 25 April, the apex court issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them to furnish their response by Friday, 28 April. "There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," CJI Chandrachud said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)