'Fight Is for All Women': Satya Pal Malik Joins Wrestlers' Protest in New Delhi

Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, expressed his support for the wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), over charges of sexual harassment.

Malik joined the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 April.

During the protest, Malik spoke to reporters and said that the support for the wrestlers' cause needs to grow and that he would personally do his part to help them "because the fight is not just for the wrestlers but for all women in the country."