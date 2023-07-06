'Give Us Our Jobs': Urban Company Workers Launch Campaign Against ID Blocking

Protesting the ID blocking system, many partners had staged demonstrations at Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru in June, in hopes that the company would reinstate their IDs. Image used for representational purposes.
Sonal (name changed) was 30 years old when she closed her beauty salon in Delhi's Vaishali to work for the home services platform Urban Clap (which later came to be known as Urban Company) in 2018. Her business was doing well – but it kept her away from her children and family for most parts of the day.
"Urban Company was up-and-coming at the time – and they offered family-friendly policies and flexibility. I was told I had the freedom to choose my work and spend more time with my family. So, I took it," Sonal told The Quint.
Five years down the line, Sonal says she is left with nothing – neither a steady business nor a steady job at Urban Company (UC). "I was loyal to the company for years, but now they have blocked my ID," she said.
"They [UC] give arbitrary reasons for blocking our IDs – saying our response rate [rate of accepting bookings] is low, our rating is not up to the mark, or that we didn't accept a particular job," Sonal said.
Protesting the ID blocking system, many partners had staged demonstrations at Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru in June, in hopes that the company would reinstate their IDs.
However, with many of them still denied access to work, partners from across cities are holding an online campaign against the ID blocking system from 3-11 July with the support of the All Indian Gig Workers' Union (affiliated with CITU). The partners will also hold a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday, 6 July, to discuss their future plan of action.
Their demands primarily include unblocking all partner IDs and removing the permanent ID blocking system. They also want UC to not make any changes to the platform without the workers' consent.
The Urban Company app offers three categories of services in its beauty segment – Classic, Prime, and Luxe – with Classic being the cheapest and Luxe being the most expensive.
While Classic and Prime partners must maintain a minimum rating of 4.7 out of 5, Luxe partners require a minimum rating of 4.8.
Partners say their IDs could be blocked for several reasons – if their ratings fall below the stipulated threshold, their response rate is below 80 percent, or they have four cancellations in a month, to name a few.
But they say these standards are nearly impossible to meet – and most often – are beyond their control.
"Please remove the ID blocking system. I'm the only breadwinner of my family. There are so many single mothers who work with UC – if you block their IDs, they won't have any means to survive," she went on to say.
In another video, Arun (name changed), a massage therapist who has been working with UC for the past two years, said:
Sonal, however, told The Quint that UC had been denying her work even before her ID was blocked.
"I had raised complaints about the app's previous policies and I was told that I'm provoking other girls. The company then stopped giving me bookings. There has been no issue with my ratings," she alleged.
She added that the company also made it difficult for some partners to access work. "To dissuade us from working, they would give us a booking that's really far away, or they give you no work all morning, and suddenly assign a job at night. For a Rs 600 booking, you'll have to spend Rs 200 for travel – and after commission, we get very little."
When The Quint reached out to UC for comment on the ID blocking system, it said in a statement that it had "recently asked a few partners who were not meeting the marketplace standards despite multiple prior notices and re-trainings, to part ways with the marketplace."
"As a company focused on quality and customer experience, it is our responsibility to ensure that both sides of the marketplace have a good experience," the statement added.
However, partners say that even if they were removed due to shortcomings in their work, there has been little to no room for the redressal of their grievances. "When I went to UC's office in Noida to appeal to them, I was not even allowed to enter the office because my ID was blocked," Sonal alleged.
The company, meanwhile, said in the statement that it continues "to maintain an open-door policy and encourage dialogue with our partners. We remain committed to building a safe, high-quality home services platform."
Partners say they are required to pay at least Rs 45,000 while joining the company – for products and equipment. They must also undergo a seven-day training session, during which they must also pay for the products they use for the demo.
They say that some of them even take loans from UC to pay for the products and equipment.
"Our investments in training (which is free of cost and not paid for by partners), technology, tooling, products, free life, accidental and health insurance etc., go a long way in having a controlled experience on the marketplace, enabling service partners to deliver best-in-class quality and earn a decent, middle-class livelihood," the company said in its statement.
"The company has always found a way to eat our money. Earlier, they used to charge Rs 10 as a late fee. This we must pay even if we start the booking late because of a delay on the client's end," Sonal further alleged.
This is not the first time that Urban Company has been at the centre of protests. In 2021, it introduced an MG Plan, or Minimum Guarantee Plan, which enabled partners to have a job guarantee provided they pay a subscription fee.
The MG Plan categorised workers as Flexi, Smart, and Plus. All the Prime partners had to pay a monthly subscription fee of Rs 3,000, whereas Classic partners had to pay Rs 2,000.
In December 2021, a partner, on the condition of anonymity, had told The Quint that her manager informed her that she had been shifted to the 'Flexi' system without her knowledge. "Suddenly I was only getting gigs on the weekends. When I inquired, I was told that I can shift to the 'Smart' category if I pay the subscription fee," she adds.
"Those under the 'Smart' category will get 40-50 jobs and those under 'Flexi' will get 18-29 jobs in a month," the partner had said.
Partners had further said that apart from the categorisations and the subscription system, they were being asked to give up a 10% discount to customers from their earnings.
Protesting this move, which significantly affected their earnings, partners staged a dharna at Urban Company's Gurugram office in December, after which the company filed a lawsuit, directing the protesters to leave the office premises.
