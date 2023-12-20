'I Was Just 15...': Survivor Recalls Assault by BJP MLA Convicted of Rape

(Trigger warning: This story mentions rape and sexual assault. *Some names have been changed to protect identity of the survivor.)

Over three hundred court hearings, lakhs of rupees, and countless threat calls — this was the cost of *Nisha's nine-year-long fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ramdular Gond.

On 15 December, Gond, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Duddhi Assembly constituency, was convicted for rape, criminal intimidation, and an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.