Will Same-Sex Marriages Be Recognised in India? SC to Deliver Verdict Tomorrow

A five-judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will pronounce it's verdict on same-sex marriages tomorrow.
The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.
Who will deliver the verdict? In May 2023, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had reserved its judgment on the verdict after a 10-day hearing. Others in the Bench include Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.
The case: The apex court had then heard at least 20 petitions, which were filed by various same-sex couples, transgender persons, and LGBTQIA+ activists, challenging the provisions of Special Marriage Act 1954 (SMA), Hindu Marriage Act 1955, and the Foreign Marriage Act 1969.
The petitions argued that marriage brings with it several rights, privileges, and obligations that are “bestowed and protected by the law”.
What was said: During the hearings, the petitioners also said that same-sex couples should be granted the same rights as any heterosexual couple, such as status of “spouse” in financial, banking and insurance issues, medial and end-of-life decisions, inheritance, succession and even adoption and surrogacy.
The opposition: The Centre, however, told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on the petitions may not be a "correct course of action" as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.
They opposed the petitions on grounds that the sociolegal concept of “marriage” is inherently connected to religious and cultural norms and is therefore within the domain of personal laws that would require a “wider national and social debate”.
