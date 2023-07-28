Man Arrested in Delhi for Killing Girlfriend After 'She Stopped Talking to Him'

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend by hitting her with an iron rod, near Aurobindo College in South Delhi on Friday, 28 July.

What happened? The woman's body was found under a bench at Vijay Mandal Park near Aurobindo College. The accused, identified as Irfan, allegedly killed the woman at around 12 pm on Friday, and ran away, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The iron rod, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the crime scene, DCP South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary, said.