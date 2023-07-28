Man Arrested in Delhi for Killing Girlfriend After 'She Stopped Talking to Him'

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)
A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing his 25-year-old girlfriend by hitting her with an iron rod, near Aurobindo College in South Delhi on Friday, 28 July.
What happened? The woman's body was found under a bench at Vijay Mandal Park near Aurobindo College. The accused, identified as Irfan, allegedly killed the woman at around 12 pm on Friday, and ran away, leaving her in a pool of blood.
The iron rod, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the crime scene, DCP South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary, said.
What was the motive? The police said the accused was in a relationship with the woman, but she stopped talking to him after her family refused his marriage proposal. Disturbed by this, he allegedly killed her, the police said.
"The victim's and the accused person's mothers are sisters. They were initially into a relationship. Earlier, there were talks about their marriage. But the woman's parents refused the proposal. She herself refused it later," the DCP said.
The victim graduated from Kamala Nehru College this year and was attending stenography coaching at an institute in Malviya Nagar.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)