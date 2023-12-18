Pope Allows Priests to Bless Same-Sex Unions If Rituals Don't Resemble Marriage

Pope Francis on Monday, 18 December, allowed roman catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, however with a condition: That it shouldn't resemble marriage.
(Photo: Screengrab from X/@Pontifex)
The development comes after the Vatican’s doctrine office released a document elaborating on a letter sent by Francis to two cardinals, reported AP.
In the letter, Francis stated that a same-sex couple can be administered blessings if their union is not confused with the sacrament of marriage.
AP further cited the new document stating that “irregular” unions — gay or straight — are in a state of sin. However, they shouldn't be deprived of God’s love or mercy.
“Thus, when people ask for a blessing, an exhaustive moral analysis should not be placed as a precondition for conferring it,” the document added.
However, in his letter, Francis upheld that matrimony is a union between a man and a woman.
The declaration also somewhat reverses a Vatican declaration from 2021 which said that the church can't bless same-sex unions because “God cannot bless sin.”
(With inputs from AP and The New York Times.)
