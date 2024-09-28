'Can't Demolish Our Spirit': In Mumbai's Jai Bhim Nagar, Women Who Won't Give Up

Sumitra, supporting Lakshmi’s claims, adds that the residents weren’t involved in the stone pelting.

“When people came in plain clothes, we thought they had come to help us, but they started throwing stones. When the stone pelting started, we all tried to go hide in our homes, but the cops dragged us out of our homes and hit us,” she says.

Lakshmi adds that she lost her Aadhaar card and ration card in the demolition. Even the money she had saved for her children got lost in the rubble. "All we had was the clothes on our back when we managed to escape," she laments.