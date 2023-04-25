Marriage Equality Hearing Day 4 Live: Petitioners Discuss International Law

The petitioners are set to wrap up their arguments on Day 4 of the hearing. Catch all the live updates here.
The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has resumed hearing the marriage equality petitions on Tuesday, 25 April. Justice SK Kaul and Justice Ravindra Bhat have joined the bench virtually for the hearings.
So far, the petitioners have touched upon the Special Marriage Act, issues of procreation, adoption, marriageable age, and autonomy, among other things, during the hearings.
As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far
At least 51 of the petitioners are queer people
The petitioners submitted that the right to marriage is not only a question of dignity but also ensures "a bouquet of rights" to queer people.
Senior advocate Geeta Luthra opens the arguments saying that the petitioners she represents are legally married in the United States, but that it is unjust that their union is not recognised in India.
She adds that their rights are also not recognised here. "During COVID, visas were granted to spouses of Indian citizens. But not being recognised, petitioner 2 didn't get a visa. So while they're a married couple in US, they could not come to India during COVID," she contends.
The Bar Council of India, on 23 April, passed a resolution opposing marriage equality, stating that the issue should be dealt exclusively through the legislative process owing to the country's diverse socio-religious landscape.
All the district bar associations of Delhi followed suit and passed similar resolutions opposing same-sex marriage, on 24 April.
On the issue of adoption by same-sex couples, CJI Chandrachudmade a verbal observation on the domestic violence that exists within heterosexual families and the impact it would have on a child.
He also observed that there is no data from the government that "same-sex marriage is urban or something."
