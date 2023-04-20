'Definition of Husband & Wife Changing': Marriage Equality Hearing Resumes in SC

Live updates on same-sex marriage hearing: As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far.
(Photo: The Quint)
Resuming his arguments before the Supreme Court bench on the third day of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday, 20 April, said that the definitions of the role of 'husband and wife' has evolved over time.
On the first day of the marriage equality hearing, the Supreme Court bench – comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha, and Hima Kohli – said that it "would not touch personal laws" at this stage.
CJI Chandrachud observed that there is no data from the government that “same-sex marriage is urban or something.”
As many as 20 petitions have been filed seeking marriage equality so far
At least 51 of the petitioners are queer people
Over 100 lawyers are involved in the case – with Mukul Rohatgi, Saurabh Kirpal, Menaka Guruswamy, Arundhati Katju, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for the petitioners
The petitioners submitted that the right to marriage is not only a question of dignity but also ensures "a bouquet of rights" to queer people
Dr Singhvi argued that the parliament's intention about enacting a legislation cannot restrain the court, representing the petitioners.
"The legal heart of this case is interpretation... it is apt for courts to read in words to make the statute convention compliant.. a court can modify the meaning and hence both primary and secondary legislation..," Singhvi said.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Sighvi, in his argument on 19 April, said that the heart of the same-sex marriage case is the "right to choose" and the "heart of the matter is marital relationship...regardless of gender identity."
"Navtej was momentous and it was little done in vast undone and this case is significantly done. This case is removing the next brick of discrimination," he added.
The Centre on Wednesday, 19 April, wrote to the states, asking for their view on the petitions seeking legal sanction of marriage equality, which are being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench in the Supreme Court.
On day one of the hearing on 18 April, the Narendra Modi government urged the Supreme Court to make all states party to the proceedings on the petitions. With the apex court declining the request, the Centre has now written to the states, seeking their opinion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)