Burn Survivor to BBC Presenter: Sneha Jawale's Story of Defiance

"Even after 23 surgeries, no one was able to take away my smile," says Sneha Jawale.
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Video Editor: Karuna Mishra, Purnendu Pritam
"I am happy with how I am looking today. Even after 23 surgeries, no one was able to take away my smile. No one could take away my strength. So, yes, I am beautiful."
This is the first thing that Sneha Jawale says, as she sits in front of her laptop screen for a Zoom interview with The Quint.
Sneha wears many hats – she is an activist, a craftswoman, an astrologist, a trained Reiki healer, and now, a guest anchor at BBC India. Sneha is also a domestic violence and burn survivor.
"This [job] has been my dream since 2015. I spoke to two-three Marathi news channels. They gave me the go-ahead, but it didn't work out. Now, what has happened with the BBC – the world's number one channel – I cannot describe the happiness," she told The Quint.
In December 2000, Sneha's then-husband set her on fire with kerosene, after her family could not meet his relentless demands for dowry. Her then four-year-old son saw this happen. She suffered 80 percent burns and spent 2.5 months in the hospital.
But during that period, it was her son who gave her the strength to survive, she says.
But when she wanted to find a job after recovery, everyone would turn her away – from schools to call centres.
"When I would apply for call centre jobs, I would clear the phone round. Then later, when I had to meet the employers in person, they would say, 'Sorry Ma'am, we have forgotten to tell you, but there's no opening now. We just filled it up yesterday. In case there is an opening, we will tell you. I would just say 'namaste, thank you,'" she narrated.
But Sneha found the courage to sustain herself – by starting tuitions for school children and selling handmade art. Her life changed once again in 2013 when she was cast in Nirbhaya – an acclaimed play by director Yael Farber – in which she enacted scenes from her own life in over 300 stagings.
Sneha hopes to live in a world where burn survivors are not ostracised and are given a chance at employment.
"Firstly, without covering my face, I have gone all over the world for work. And secondly, what is beauty? If someone is born differently, are they not beautiful? Even a stone will look beautiful if you see it that way," she added.
