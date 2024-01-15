Private Firm CEO Booked for Alleged Rape of NRI Employee at Delhi's 5-Star Hotel

The Delhi Police on Saturday, 13 January, registered a case against the CEO of a private company for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in the city. The woman, who is a former employee of his firm, hails from India but is a resident of the United states.

The case: An FIR has been filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What happened: In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the incident took place on 14 September 2023 at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri district in south Delhi.