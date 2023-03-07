'We'll Still March,' Say Pakistani Women as Govt Refuses Permits for Aurat March

"Regardless of whether we receive the NOC (No Objection Certificate), we will march on International Women's Day (8 March). It is our fundamental right," Fatima, a volunteer of the Aurat March in Pakistan's Lahore, told The Quint over the phone on Monday, 6 March.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore on Sunday, 5 March, refused permits for the Aurat March in the city, citing that it endorses "controversial slogans" and raises "security concerns." The Aurat March volunteers have approached the Lahore High Court, seeking a reversal of the ban.

The court is set to hear the matter on Tuesday, 7 March.