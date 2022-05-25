World Thyroid Day 2022: Theme, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Statuses

Know about world thyroid awareness day 2022
(Image: iStock)
World Thyroid Day is celebrated on 25 May. It was in the year 2007 that the members of Thyroid Federation International created World Thyroid Day.
25 May was chosen as the date in 1965 because the European Thyroid Association (ETA) was established on this day. The ETA was the first to celebrate World Thyroid Day and later in 2010, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) declared its support for the day.
The American Thyroid Association, the Latin American Thyroid Society and the Asia-Oceania Thyroid Association cooperated with the European Thyroid Association to celebrate World Thyroid Day to raise awareness about the function of the thyroid and thyroid-related diseases.
The country members that come under these organizations are considered the “first string” members who raise awareness. Here's everything you need to know about the theme, share quotes, and messages to celebrate this day.
There isn't a special or separate theme for World Thyroid Day 2022.
Celebrate this world thyroid day by educating someone about thyroid and thyroid-related diseases by guiding them to the website of the American Thyroid Society.
This World Thyroid Day you can take a pledge to help spread knowledge about the thyroid gland and diseases related to the thyroid.
This world thyroid day, celebrate the day by directing patients to the right places to acquire the right information about the thyroid gland and its various complications.
Help people of the thyroid society in achieving their goal, and spread knowledge about the thyroid gland and its functions.
Let us thank the thyroid societies of the world for their research regarding thyroid. Happy World Thyroid Day 2022.
This World Thyroid Day, get your thyroid gland tested and also urge your close ones to go for a check-up.
