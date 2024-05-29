World Sclerosis Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2024: World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on 30 May every year. It is dedicated to bringing awareness to multiple sclerosis (MS) and to ensure that people with the condition have access to the necessary care and resources. MS is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system. Some symptoms include muscle weakness, double vision, and other mental and physical problems.

The exact causes of MS remain unknown. Genetics, infectious agents, and cell dysfunction may play a role. Symptoms of MS can be treated with a combination of medications and therapies. Ongoing research is focused on developing more effective treatments and cures.

Let's know more about the World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2024 theme, history, significance and ways to observe.