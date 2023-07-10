World Population Day: India's Big Numbers, Explained In 9 Cards

Every year, 11 July is observed as World Population Day in an attempt to highlight global population data and issues linked to fertility rates, gender parity in school enrolment and employment, health, and welfare. The aim, essentially, is to pave a path for sustainable existence even as the population continues to grow.

World Population Day was first established in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme.

This year's theme is 'Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.'

This world population day, let's zoom into some population data in India.