World Parkinson's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Facts

World Parkinson’s Day 2023: According to the US NIH, Parkinson's disease is a progressive central nervous system disorder that mainly affects the motor system, a part of the central nervous system that is involved in movement. This condition affected nearly 6.2 million people globally resulting in 117,200 deaths in the year 2015.

Parkinson' disease is a global event observed on 11 April every year with an aim to raise awareness about the economic, social and cultural impact brought by Parkinson’s disease and how the acceptance, support and the inclusion of the patients suffering from the ailment can help reduce their suffering.

The common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include tremor, bradykinesia, and rigidity that affect at least 60 lakh individuals worldwide. The sufferers of Parkinson’s disease also suffer from emotional and communicative challenges, struggling to acknowledge the verbal and nonverbal emotional cues.

Let's know about the history, significance, and facts about the disease on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Disease Day 2023.