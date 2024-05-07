World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Images

World Ovarian Cancer Day (WOCD) is observed on 8 May every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about Ovarian Cancer, the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to data by Globocan, Ovarian Cancer is the 7th most common cancer among women, and the 8th most common cause of death from cancer globally. In 2020, about 314,000 women were diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, and 207,000 died from the disease. With low-resource countries bearing the greatest burden, the incidence of Ovarian Cancer is projected to increase by almost 40% by 2040.

The World Ovarian Cancer Day has grown from a small initiative to an international movement with a reach of over 192 million people on the Coalition's channels in 2023, a significant increase of 589 percent from 2022. The day is an initiative of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and is dedicated to educate people about the symptoms, risk factors, and prevention of this life threatening disease.