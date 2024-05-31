World No Tobacco Day 2024: 7 Harmful Effects of Thirdhand Smoking in Kids

Effects of Thirdhand Smoke: World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on 31 May. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking on the overall health and well-being. While tobacco smoking is dangerous for everyone, kids and children are the most affected ones because they they are exposed to second and thirdhand smoke.

Secondhand smoking, also know as passive smoking is when you inhale the tobacco or cigarette or any other type of smoke accidently due to your proximity to a smoker. It is dangerous and may lead to different health issues like respiratory problems, heart diseases, reproductive problems, and more.

Thirdhand smoking (THS) is one more dangerous aspects of smoking. Thirdhand smoke is formed when toxic chemical particles of smoking react with the natural chemicals of the atmosphere resulting in the formation of toxic products. According to Healthline "Thirdhand smoke refers to residual exposure via surfaces that have encountered cigarette smoke."