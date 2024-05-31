World No Tobacco Day 2024: 7 Harmful Effects of Thirdhand Smoking in Kids

Harmful Health Effects of Thirdhand Smoke on Children.
Effects of Thirdhand Smoke: World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on 31 May. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking on the overall health and well-being. While tobacco smoking is dangerous for everyone, kids and children are the most affected ones because they they are exposed to second and thirdhand smoke.
Secondhand smoking, also know as passive smoking is when you inhale the tobacco or cigarette or any other type of smoke accidently due to your proximity to a smoker. It is dangerous and may lead to different health issues like respiratory problems, heart diseases, reproductive problems, and more.
Thirdhand smoking (THS) is one more dangerous aspects of smoking. Thirdhand smoke is formed when toxic chemical particles of smoking react with the natural chemicals of the atmosphere resulting in the formation of toxic products. According to Healthline "Thirdhand smoke refers to residual exposure via surfaces that have encountered cigarette smoke."
Whenever a person smokes tobacco, cigarette, cigar or vape, some toxic chemicals are released. These chemicals settle down on different surfaces and are extremely dangerous because they contain cancer causing substances like formaldehyde, naphthalene and others. The build up of thirdhand smoke particles can retain on surfaces like floor, sofa, tables, walls, windows, and more for months even if the smoking has stopped. The worse part is these thirdhand smoke particles are stubborn and don't go away with cleaning or airing the rooms.
Thirdhand smoke is a great health hazard for non-smokers, especially kids and children because they spend more time indoors. People are exposed to thirdhand smoke, when they touch the surfaces that were contaminated with thirdhand smoke particles. Infants and kids are more prone to thirdhand smoke exposure because they crawl, touch surfaces while playing, spend more time indoors, put non-eating things in their mouth, and more.
Let us check out the top most harmful effects of thirdhand smoke in children below.
1. Respiratory Problems: Kids and children exposed to prolonged thirdhand smoke may suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma, lung infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infections, chronic cough, wheezing, and more.
2. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): Exposure of pregnant women to thirdhand smoke increases the chances of sudden infant death syndrome. Besides, it can also lead to low birth weight, premature delivery, limited mental ability of infants, and more.
3. Cancer: According to different studies, it has been found that the harmful chemicals of thirdhand smoke may damage the DNA, which increases the risk for lung cancers and other chronic lung diseases.
4. Skin Problems: Kids and young children often play indoors, and therefore more frequently touch the surfaces that are contaminated with thirdhand smoke. This may lead to different skin problems like allergies, itching, rashes, sores, and more.
5. Behavioral and Cognitive Issues: The harmful chemicals released from smoking contain neurotoxins. Infants and younger children exposed to such toxins may suffer from behavioral and cognitive issues.
6. Weak Immunity: Kids who are exposed to thirdhand smoke have metabolite cotinine in their saliva, urine, nails, hair, and blood. This weakens their immune system and they often have to visit a doctor for cough, cold, asthma flare ups, and other health issues.
7. Heart Diseases: Kids who grow up in houses contaminated with thirdhand smoke are more prone to develop heart diseases in the later stages of life.
According to tobaccoinaustralia.org, "Thirdhand smoke is an emerging area of research and it is not yet possible to fully understand the health hazards from thirdhand smoke. However, in vitro and animal studies have demonstrated a range of health effects from thirdhand smoke that are likely to be relevant for human health, including toxicity to the liver and lung, reduced wound healing and hyperactive behaviour. While the proportion of harm that is attributable to thirdhand smoke (compared with secondhand smoke) is unknown, there is increasing evidence and consensus that thirdhand smoke contributes significant harm."
