World No Tobacco Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Posters for WhatsApp Status

World No Tobacco Day 2022 Theme: Save the environment
World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year globally to raise awareness about the damage caused by the regular consumption of tobacco. Consumption of tobacco kills over 80 lakh people across the world every year. Tobacco not only costs human lives but also causes damage to the environment.
Consumption of tobacco is one of the factors that affect the efforts to achieve the UN-adopted sustainable development agenda by 2030. The aim is to reduce tobacco-related deaths by one-third by that time.
The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2022 is "Protect the Environment." It was in 1987 that the WHO member countries decided to observe World No Tobacco Day on 31 May every year.
Since then, this day is observed every year with a relevant theme. As per WHO, “The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing adding unnecessary pressure to our planet's already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.”
"Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that weaken the body's immune system, making it more susceptible to disease and handicapping its ability to destroy cancer cells." - Michael Greger
"Smoking kills. If you're killed, you've lost a very important part of your life." - Brooke Shields
"The best time to stop smoking is when the cigarette arrives at the filter." - Unknown
"Smoking is hateful to the nose, harmful to the brain, and dangerous to the lungs." - King James
"Don't smoke – nicotine and tobacco can really hurt your skin." - Paul Nassif
"Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits and at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." - Margaret Chan
World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year.
World No Tobacco Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco.
Every year, World No Tobacco day has a relevant theme.
"This is not a lie, smoke tobacco and you will die."
"Cancer is no joke, quit that smoke."
"Tobacco makes your life go in smoke."
"Quit tobacco before it takes your life"
"Tobacco can be the reason for your life in smoke"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)