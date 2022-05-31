World No Tobacco Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Posters for WhatsApp Status

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year globally to raise awareness about the damage caused by the regular consumption of tobacco. Consumption of tobacco kills over 80 lakh people across the world every year. Tobacco not only costs human lives but also causes damage to the environment.

Consumption of tobacco is one of the factors that affect the efforts to achieve the UN-adopted sustainable development agenda by 2030. The aim is to reduce tobacco-related deaths by one-third by that time.