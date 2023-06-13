World Blood Donor Day 2023: Things To Keep In Mind For a Successful Donation

Blood donation is a noble service and a voluntary procedure that saves a million lives every year. Blood donation has its benefits as well. It helps the body get rid of excess iron levels that can further prevent hemochromatosis, a condition that can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke.

There are several types of blood donation and each has its own medical requirements. A person has to agree to have blood drawn so that it can be given to a person in need of a blood transfusion. Millions of people need blood transfusions each year for different reasons- surgery, after an accident, or because they have a disease that requires certain parts of blood.

Whole blood donation is the most common type of blood donation during which you donate about a pint of whole blood which is then separated into its components — red cells, plasma, and sometimes platelets. Let's have a look at the things you should do before and after a blood donation.