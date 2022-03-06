7 Acts of a Woman's Life- Exploring The Theatre That It Is

We own our stories and work through the trauma of our past, affects our relationships and how we experience pleasure.
In the theater of life, responsibilities, and relationships, women juggle multiple acts. In the process of navigating between different roles, women often bear the foremost role of being the primary caregiver and end up neglecting their health and wellbeing in the process!
This narrative needs to change in our society & women need to be celebrated in all their glory. It is important to have conversations for women and their allies to realign the script, whether at the workplace, at home, in personal relationships as friends, lovers or partners, or the most important one that one has with oneself.
There is nothing more important than your mental and physical well-being, the rest follows. How we own our stories and work through the trauma of our past, affects our relationships and how we experience pleasure. Knowing our bodies intimately, allows us to not only achieve better orgasms but better health too, hence awareness about the body & sexual education is imperative.
In this digital age everything has evolved, not only how we learn and experience life, but even parenthood.
So join us for “7 Acts of a Woman’s Life,” an event curated by Pursuit of Balance - Nina Kler to usher in International Women’s Day on the 5th and 6th March, with us - Quint Fit as media partner, Manah Wellness as Wellbeing partner, Heart Care Foundation of India Dr KK Aggarwal’s Fund as NGO partner and THIP (The Healthy Indian Project) as health partner. It will be streamed live on both days at 5 pm.
This event is for all women, whether single, married, living in or alone, a mother or not, of any colour, or body type, or sexual orientation, and the allies who support her.
What you can expect at this event are thought-provoking conversations around work-life balance to discussions around healthy relationships, health, and well-being, womanhood, parenthood, sexuality. The events brings it all together.
There will be 7 conversations over 2 days with 20+ domain experts like Dr. Tanaya Narendra (aka Dr. Cuterus), Sumaya Dalmia, Pooja Makhija, Seema Anand, Dr. Prateek Makwana, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, Vaishali Sood, Neha Bhat, Neha Kirpal, Sunita Wazir and many more.
The registration for the event is absolutely FREE!
Join us LIVE on 5th & 6th March at 5pm pm both days
Let's change the narrative, TOGETHER! Come for the relatable stories and fun anecdotes and stay for some sage advice, as well.