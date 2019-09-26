What to Do When Someone Around You is Having a Heart Attack?

Cardiac arrest is reversible in most victims if it is treated within a few minutes. For a layperson, it is often difficult to recognize cardiac arrest.

If someone suspects or see an unresponsive person, the first and foremost thing is to call for emergency medical services.

Begin Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) immediately and continue until professional emergency medical services arrive.

If two people are available to help, one should begin CPR immediately while the other calls for help.

Get an automated external defibrillator (AED) if one is available and use it as soon as it arrives.

AED is not readily available in our country, but more and more emphasis is being laid these days on their availability in public places. Also, due to scarce availability of ambulance services with trained personnel, CPR is often delayed.

Cultural beliefs also make people hesitant to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. It is difficult to learn and if performed wrongly it can lead to a lot of harm.

Considering all this, Indian society of anaesthesiologist (ISA) is now recommending compression only life support (COLS) especially for laypersons outside the hospital. Early chest compression and early transfer to hospital is of utmost importance. It can even be performed by family members who witness collapse of their near and dear ones. The method can be easily taught, and training can also be imparted telephonically. COLS have a series of predefined steps which need to be followed sequentially: