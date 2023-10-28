'Baseless': UP Hospital Rejects Reports of Transfusion of Infected Blood To Kids

What did Arya say? Reflecting on the matter, Arya had said, "This is a cause of concern for the government hospital because of the flaws in the process of blood donation and blood transfusion to patients."

"At the time of blood transfusion, there is a risk of related infections like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and malaria. According to the data we have for the last eight to ten years, two of them have Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C has been confirmed in eight and HIV in two. It is not that these children have been suffering in the last month, but these figures are from the last 10 years," Arya had said.

"We do routine screening every three to six months so that we know about the infection," he further said, adding that at the time of transfusion, doctors should have also administered Hepatitis B vaccine to the children.