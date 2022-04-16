Ulcerative Colitis: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-term inflammation, sores, or ulcers in your intestines. It affects the lining of the large intestine: the colon, rectum, or both. The condition generally begins in the rectum and spreads upward and might spread to the entire colon.

A colon is a tube-like organ in the abdomen that carries waste to be expelled from the body. The rectum is the end of the colon adjacent to the anus. Ulcerative colitis can be debilitating and sometimes can lead to life-threatening complications such as thickening of the intestinal walls. severe dehydration, colon perforation, etc.

The longer the condition is left untreated, the higher the risk of developing colon cancer. It affects males and females equally. Let's know more about the types, causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Ulcerative Colitis.