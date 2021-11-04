UK Becomes First Country to Approve Merck's Pill to Treat COVID-19

The United Kingdom on Thursday, 4 November, became the first country in the world to approve a Merck's pill for treating COVID-19, making it the first oral antiviral for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency authorised Molnupiravir for the treatment of the mild-moderate COVID-19 cases, who are at an "increased risk of developing severe disease", the UK government said in press release.