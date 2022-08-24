Centre Issues Guidelines on 'Tomato Flu': What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?
(Photo: iStock)
The Health Ministry issued an advisory to states on tackling Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease AKA Tomato Flu, on Tuesday, 23 August. As per the Centre's advisory, the disease was first identified in Kerala's Kollam district on 6 May and as of 26 July, it has spread to over 82 children under the age of five.
Apart from Kollam, the advisory adds that cases have been reported from Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur villages.
Cases of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) have also been reported from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Odisha. As many as 26 children from Odisha have been confirmed to be suffering from HFMD.
Apart from these four states, the advisory adds that no other regions in India have reported the disease.
Here's what you need to know.
Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, colloquially called 'Tomato Flu' is a viral disease.
The name "Tomato Flu" is a reference to the most common symptom of the disease - the tomato-shaped blisters which appear on different body parts. The blisters initially appear as small, red blisters which grow larger and resemble tomatoes as the disease progresses.
According to biologist Vinod Scaria, calling HFMD 'Tomato Flu' is "a very wrong way to name a disease." In a thread on Twitter, Scaria goes into detail about the disease.
Symptoms of HFMD include the following:
Fever
Rashes
Joint Pain and Swelling
Skin irritation
Fatigue,
Nausea and Vomiting
Diarrhea
Dehydration
HFMD usually starts with a fever, mouth sores and skin rashes. Patients might experience a loss of appetite, malaise, sore throat, and a mild fever. A day or two after the onset of the disease, small blisters or red spots appear on the skin, which grow into ulcers.
Sores are usually confined to the tongue, gums, and the insides of the cheeks, palms, and the soles of the feet.
According to doctors, HFMD is a self-limiting infectious disease, which means it subsides on its own usually without interference. Young children and infants are more susceptible to catching Tomato Flu from contact with dirty surfaces and by putting things directly in their mouths.
While HFMD primarily occurs in children under the age of 10, adults can also get infected through contact with infected clothes, toys, food, or other material.
Stool samples and throat swab samples may be tested to identify the virus responsible. This procedure can take anywhere from 2-4 weeks. Meanwhile, the centre advises isolation and other preventive measures while you wait for results.
The advisory from the centre states that there are no antiviral drugs or vaccines to prevent or treat HFMD. Paracetamol may be administered for fever and body ache.
It adds that treatment is similar to other viral infections i.e. isolation, rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and a sponge bath with hot water to relieve irritaiton from rashes.
The guidelines also advise isolation of 5 to 7 days from the initial onset of symptoms, to limit the spread of the disease.