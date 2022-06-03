Suffering From Spondylitis? There’s a Whole Community Out There to Support You

Ankylosing Spondylitis is a disease that at least half of India’s population may not have heard of, a chronic inflammatory disease that primarily affects the spine and sacroiliac joints.

Owing to the lack of awareness around this disease, many people with the condition feel like no one understands what they are going through.

Dealing with unpredictable symptoms like joint pain and stiffness can make you feel alone or isolated from friends and family, also impacting a patient’s lifestyle and mental health.

Therefore, it becomes crucial to have a support system in place as it can be a lifesaver especially when you learn you really are not alone in managing this life-long condition.