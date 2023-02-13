Scientists Discover Plant Toxin Which Could Create New Antibacterial Drugs

A new way to create antibacterial drugs and antibiotics has been discovered by a team of British, German, and Polish scientists.

In a study, titled Molecular Mechanism of Topoisomerase Poisoning by the Peptide Antibiotic Albicidin, published in the Nature Catalysis journal last week, the researchers said that albicidin, the antibiotic found in Xanthomonas Albilineans, dispatches and attacks bacteria in a totally unique way, which can be used in antibacterial drugs now.