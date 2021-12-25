Here's How You Can Make the Perfect Roast Chicken This Christmas

Hey! Hey! Hey! My apologies. Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s that time of the year again when we may struggle to get out of bed but make sure we party into the night.

As the year winds down and we all pause to celebrate each day that gets us closer to the new year, we must absolutely dust off the old apron and belt out some festive grub.

Having said that, we all must agree that Christmas is incomplete without a proper roast chicken.

And this year, we got everyone covered. No fastidious trussing or the panicked basting and intimidating filling.