Days After Alleged Rape in Delhi Hospital, Woman Succumbs to Injuries

A 40-year-old woman, who was working as a private help at Delhi’s GB Pant Hospital, and was allegedly raped and assaulted in the hospital last week, passed away on Sunday, 7 May.

The victim was working as a private helper at the hospital for 16 years. The incident took place on the intervening night of 1 and 2 May. She was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on 2 May.

The same day, the accused, Shakir, was arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody. He was known to the victim.