What Is the ‘Virtual Autopsy’ Technique Used for Raju Srivastav’s Post-Mortem?

Comedian Raju Srivastav's post-mortem was done using a novel autopsy technique dubbed 'virtual autopsy', said Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, where the procedure was done.

This is a non-invasive technique that uses high-tech X-Ray and CT scans and doesn't involve any dissection, Dr Gupta told the press.

Raju Srivastav died on 21 September after a long battle with complications arising from a heart attack he had suffered while working out earlier last month. He was 58.

The comedian's last rites are set to take place in Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, according to his family.