Purple Day/ Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022: History, Importance & How To Celebrate

Epilepsy Awareness Day, also known as Purple Day, is celebrated on 26 March every year.
(Image: iStock)
Purple Day is also known as Epilepsy Awareness Day and it is celebrated on 26 March every year with an aim to raise awareness and curb the fear and stigma attached to epilepsy.
Research and reports suggest that there are 3.5 million people in the US who suffer from epilepsy, while nearly 50 million people around the world face similar challenges.
It is important to raise awareness about the condition because it can be handled better if it is diagnosed early and treated right.
Let us know more about the history, importance, and theme of Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022.
Epilepsy Awareness Day was first commemorated with an event organised by Cassidy Megan from Nova Scotia, Canada, on 26 March 2008. Cassidy Megan was motivated by her own story of facing challenges brought forth by epilepsy after its diagnosis.
The main aim of the event was to educate people about the common neurological condition called epilepsy and encourage them to engage, educate, and raise awareness about the same.
Epilepsy is the cause of electrical disturbances in the brain that result in various types of seizures. It is the fourth common neurological condition after migraines, strokes, and Alzheimer's. It can be a confusing situation for a person who does not know what is going on.
Estimates suggest that 1 in 26 people in America will suffer from epilepsy once in their lifetime. In 2009, the Anita Kaufmann Foundation partnered with the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia and started Purple Day with an aim to organise structured campaigns for epilepsy in the US and other countries in the world.
The Anita Kaufmann Foundation trademarked Purple Day in the year 2011 and it has continued to gain appreciation and attention since then.
The number of epilepsy patients in America is more than the combined number of patients for autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy. This day helps raise awareness and collect funds for the research and advancement in the treatment process for epilepsy.
Purple Day is celebrated to enlighten more people about the neurological condition so that the misconceptions, fear, and stigma around it are reduced and people can work towards the eradication of this disease.
Research proves that purple is the favorite color for 40% of people and it is mostly liked by humanitarians. So, it is a great choice for representing such a noble cause.
There are various ways in which we can participate in campaigns for raising awareness about epilepsy. We don't have to make big donations or collect funds for the cause; we can contribute in smaller ways as well.
You can wear purple to celebrate Purple Day and let people know why you chose to wear an outfit of this color on the day.
You can help organise local and national-level events for awareness campaigns of epilepsy. You can encourage your friends and family to participate as well. The motto is, 'Anyone with a brain can have a seizure and anyone with a brain can help those with epilepsy'.
You can also apply at the Anita Kaufmann Foundation to become a Purple Day ambassador. An ambassador gets to raise awareness about epilepsy in their local stores, churches, and communities, not only on 26 march but other days as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)